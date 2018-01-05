Ar Tarn all set for their big day in the Vase

Desborough Town are gearing up for one of the biggest days in the club’s 122-year history when they resume their Buildbase FA Vase campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

Ar Tarn will be hoping for a bumper crowd at the Waterworks Field as they take on Midland League Premier Division outfit Stourport Swifts in the fourth round.

A victory will see Desborough equal their best-ever run in the competition when they reached the last 16 in 1980 before losing out to Stamford who went on to win it.

The huge clash is the start of an important week for the club as they host Leicester Nirvana in the semi-finals of the ChromaSport United Counties League Knockout Cup next Tuesday night.

And boss Chris Bradshaw, who has seen his team win their last two matches, is hoping the occasion will get the attendance it deserves.

“It’s a big week for us with the Vase match and then the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday,” the Ar Tarn manager said.

“Hopefully the players are looking forward to it because I certainly am.

“The Vase pretty much speaks for itself. It should be another great day for the club and hopefully we will get plenty of people through the turnstiles.

“We are never going to get huge gates at the level we play but our attendances have gone up in recent seasons and if we could get 300 or more here tomorrow then it would be fantastic for us.

“Stourport are in a similar position to us at the same level. They have lost the last couple and our form has picked up just recently.

“We will give them the respect they deserve but we will go and play our game and hopefully that will be enough to take us through to the next stage.”

Desborough’s last two FA Vase matches have produced plenty of drama as they beat Pinxton 7-4 after extra-time in the second round before also needing an extra 30 minutes to defeat Eastwood Community 4-1 in the last 64.