Nomads ready to celebrate their 60th anniversary

Kettering Nomads are getting ready to celebrate a special milestone.

The Northants Combination Premier Division club is 60 years-old this year and a celebration to mark the occasion is being held at their base at Isham Cricket Club in Orlingbury Road on Saturday, September 28.

And current Nomads boss Carl Holmes is hoping as many players both past and present will come along to the event.

“It’s something worth celebrating because there aren’t many local clubs who have survived as long as 60 years,” he said.

“You only have to look back at the number of clubs there were when I first started playing to how many are left and it’s just a real shame.

“Clubs like this one only survive because of the people around it and we are lucky to have someone like Pete Eady who is very much ‘Mr Kettering Nomads’.

“The club has existed for 60 years and he has been here for 55 of them, doing every job you can imagine and he is still there every week making people feel welcome.

“So we are going to hold this celebration at the club to mark the 60th year and we want players from past and present to come along.

“There will be food available and the bar will be open. We just want everyone who has an affinity with the club to come and help us celebrate.”

Nomads have been enjoying a good time on the pitch in recent months.

Holmes led them to the runners-up spot in the Premier Division last season before the campaign ended with them winning the NFA Junior Cup for the first time in the club’s history after they beat Blisworth 2-0 in the final at the end of April.

They have started this season in good form as well with two wins and a draw from their three league matches so far.

“We are doing well on the pitch at this moment in time,” Holmes added.

“But it’s not just the first team, it’s the same with the reserves. We have good numbers and we have people who want to play for the club.

“We are in a good place both on and off the field."