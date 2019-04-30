Nomads all set for Junior Cup final

Kettering Nomads are gearing up for one of the biggest games in their history tonight (Tuesday).

Nomads head to Northampton Town’s PTS Academy Stadium this evening to battle it out with Blisworth for the NFA Junior Cup.

The final sees the top two in this season’s Northants Combination Premier Division going head-to-head.

Blisworth retained their title, finishing five points clear of runners-up Nomads who rounded off their season with a 2-0 success over Moulton thanks to goals from Mark Redding and Nathan Wills.

Nomads will have the likes of former Kettering Town players Chris Di Fante and Michael Boyle-Chong in their squad for this evening’s clash, which kicks off at 7.45pm.