No time to dwell as Steelmen eye top spot

Gary Mulligan knows he will have to get the Corby Town players going again when they return to action in a Northamptonshire derby tonight (Tuesday).

The Steelmen suffered Buildbase FA Trophy disappointment at the weekend as they squandered a 2-1 lead before conceding three goals in the final 20 minutes before eventually losing 4-2 at Redditch United in their first qualifying round tie.

But there is no time to dwell as Corby focus all their attention on the remainder of the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign.

The Steelmen are still unbeaten in the league this season and will take over at the top if they can win at Daventry Town this evening.

Joint-boss Mulligan was concerned by the way his team “crumbled” in the latter stages at Redditch.

But he insists they must now “kick on” as they focus on their number one priority for the campaign, which is promotion.

“We were cruising at half-time at 2-1 up (at Redditch) and we came out in the first 20 minutes of the second half and we didn’t take our chances,” Mulligan said.

“But that’s when we have to be solid and stay in the game.

“We let them back into it and, to be honest, we crumbled a bit and that’s not something I thought this team had in it.

“We will have to get them going and try to get the win tonight.

“We have got this game, which is a massive one and we have to kick on.”

The Steelmen will still be without midfielder Joe Burgess who serves the last of a four-match suspension this evening.