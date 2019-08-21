New-look Steelmen set for first home game of the season

Corby Town are gearing up for their first home game of the season tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen opened up their BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign with a 0-0 draw at Aylesbury United on Saturday.

And now they will be hoping to follow it up when they take on Coleshill Town at Steel Park this evening while another home clash comes on Saturday when they begin their Emirates FA Cup campaign with a preliminary round clash against Holbeach United.

Corby, who are now under the leadership of joint-managers Gary Mulligan and Ashley Robinson with Elliot Sandy in an assistant role, handed league debuts to no fewer than five summer signings at the weekend.

And Sandy has called on the Steelmen faithful to “get behind” the team as they look to launch a promotion challenge.

“We are really looking forward to being back at Steel Park tonight and we are hoping for a good turnout and the fans to really get behind this new-look team,” the experienced striker, who hit 34 goals in all competitions last season, said.

“We want to have that connection from players to fans that we are all in it together and want to be successful for each other.

“And that starts tonight against a strong Coleshill side before the FA Cup adventure starts on Saturday.”

