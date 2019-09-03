Mulligan wants to same attitude from his Corby players

Gary Mulligan has praised his Corby Town players for having the right “attitudes” as they gear up for a trip to Bedworth United tonight (Tuesday).

The Steelmen have started the new season in impressive fashion having gone unbeaten in their first five matches in all competitions.

They sit in fifth place in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central following Saturday’s 2-0 success over AFC Dunstable at Steel Park on Saturday.

And joint-boss Mulligan is looking for more of the same when they make the trip to take on a Bedworth side who were relegated from the Premier Central last season.

“We will go there to try to keep the unbeaten run going,” Mulligan said.

“On paper, it’s been one of the toughest starts we could have had and now we are going away to a team who have just been relegated.

“The lads are battling through it. Their attitudes have been brilliant and if they can keep that going forward then hopefully we will have no problems.”

Mulligan, meanwhile, felt Dunstable allowed their frustrations to get the better of them at Steel Park at the weekend.

The visitors arrived having won all three of their league matches and started well, piling the pressure on the Corby defence.

But the Steelmen opened the scoring thanks to a Steve Diggin penalty before Dunstable’s Nick Elliot was sent-off for a second bookable offence before half-time.

Another Diggin penalty made it 2-0 early in the second period and the game was done and dusted when Newman Carney also saw red for the visitors for a crude challenge on John Dean.

“That was probably going to be one of our toughest games in terms of facing a team with size and strength so to come away with a clean sheet was great,” the joint-manager added.

“They were probably disappointed that they didn’t take the lead in the first 10 or 15 minutes and then you could see a few of them arguing with each other.

“They put in a few rash challenges and the one on John Dean was horrendous. You couldn’t argue with any of the sendings-off.”