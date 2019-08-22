Mulligan and his Steelmen are 'buzzing' after first win

Gary Mulligan admitted the Corby Town squad were “buzzing” after they picked up their first win of the season.

Having opened their BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign with a goalless draw at Aylesbury United at the weekend, the Steelmen followed it up under the bright lights of Steel Park as they saw off Coleshill Town 3-1.

Steve Diggin gave Corby an early lead, which was cancelled out by Josh Webb for the visitors before assistant-manager Elliot Sandy’s penalty regained the advantage just before the break.

Last season’s top scorer Sandy then latched on to a superb pass from Joe Burgess to make it 3-1 10 minutes into the second half and that proved to be the end of the scoring.

It represented a first win for joint-manager Mulligan, who battled on during the game despite suffering a blow to his nose in the first half, and he was understandably delighted with what he saw.

“To get that first win, everyone in there is buzzing and obviously I am buzzing as well,” the joint-boss said.

“It gets that little monkey off your back. It’s a new management team and you want to get that first win as quickly as you can.

“I am just delighted that the lads put that effort in and got it for us.

“Me and Elliot are the only ones over 30, the rest are 25 and younger and you can see the frustration sometimes.

“When you have that hunger to do well there are times when you do get frustrated with each other but we want that passion showing through.

“There was a crowd of over 400, which was a great turnout for the first game at home and we want to kick on and make it a fortress.

“We just have to make sure we keep showing the same endeavour, passion and work-rate that we did in this game.”

The Steelmen now turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup as they entertain Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side Holbeach United in the preliminary round at Steel Park on Saturday.

Corby reached the third qualifying round last season before bowing out 3-0 at eventual Vanarama National League North champions Stockport County.

And while gaining promotion is the number one target for Mulligan, he is hopeful of another good run in the cup.

“The main aim is promotion but we want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup like we did last year,” he added.

“Going to Stockport was a good day out for the fans and the club made a bit of money. So we will be trying our hardest to get through on Saturday.”