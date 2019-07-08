Mulligan and co keen to seize 'good opportunity' at Corby

Gary Mulligan believes he and the other members of Corby Town’s new-look management team have been presented with a “good opportunity”.

Steve Kinniburgh resigned as Steelmen boss as the preparations for the new campaign took a surprising twist when the squad returned for pre-season training last week.

Assistant-manager Ashley Robinson and captain Mulligan were installed as interim joint-bosses in the wake of Kinniburgh’s departure while last season’s top scorer Elliot Sandy will be helping in an assistant role.

Mulligan confirmed both he and Sandy will continue to have roles to play on the pitch while Robinson will direct traffic from the sidelines.

When the new Southern League Division One Central season gets under way next month, Corby will be trying to go one better than the last campaign when they were beaten 4-3 by Bromsgrove Sporting in the play-off final.

And Mulligan is hoping the new managerial combination will prove to be a success.

“The chairman (Stevie Noble) called us in and we spoke about the situation and me, Robbo and Elliot all agreed it was a good opportunity for us,” he said.

“Elliot and I will still be playing and Robbo will be on the sidelines so we think it can work.

“We were able to be a big part of the dressing-room last season and we will always say what we feel.

“If there is something that needs to be said then we will say it so I would like to think a great deal wouldn’t change.

“Obviously Elliot and I want to be playing but with Robbo on the sidelines then it could be a really good combination.

“I think it is one of those opportunities that you have to go for. Providing everything is in place off the field, I think we have a squad that is capable of achieving something.”

Despite Kinniburgh’s departure, the Steelmen look to have kept the majority of last season’s squad together with the exception of midfielder Connor Kennedy who signed for Kettering Town last month.

And the recruitment process also got under way last week with Joe Burgess and Jake Duffy joining Corby from Stamford while goalkeeper Josh Carpenter and full-back Curtis Hartley returned to the club.

The Steelmen, who are due to get their pre-season friendly campaign under way at Bugbrooke St Michaels on July 17, have called on volunteers to help ready Steel Park for the new season.

The club will be carrying out ground maintenance on Saturday, July 20 from 9am with refreshments being supplied throughout the day.

Corby will be stepping out on home soil for the first time this summer on Wednesday, July 24 when they host a Northampton Town XI.