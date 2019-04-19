Momentum is needed ahead of derby clash

Andy Peaks wants his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players to gain some momentum ahead of Monday’s clash with local rivals Kettering Town.

Diamonds head to Coalville Town on Saturday knowing their play-off hopes are all-but over after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Stourbridge at Hayden Road last weekend.

Peaks’ team have picked up just one win in their last seven Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central matches.

But the manager is keen to ensure his team are fired up for the Easter Monday encounter (1pm kick-off) with their neighbours, who have now been crowned as the champions.

Coalville’s own top-five aspirations suffered a major setback last week when they were thrashed 5-0 at Alvechurch.

But Peaks is only concerned about his own team and he wants to head into the derby-day date with the Poppies, which is set to be played out in front of a big crowd, on the back of a good display.

“It looks like a tough task for them [Coalville] as well, as far as the play-offs are concerned,” the Diamonds’ boss said.

“But it’s going to be a hard game.

“I always thought our run-in was going to be tough with Stourbridge being followed by Coalville, Kettering and then Tamworth.

“It’s still a big weekend and our job on Saturday is to go there and perform well so that we can take that it into a massive game on Monday.

“Yes, everything is decided.

“But whenever we play Kettering, whether it’s in the league, cup or a pre-season friendly, it will always be a big game.

“So Saturday is huge for us because we want some momentum to take into Monday.”