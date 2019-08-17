Mixed feelings for Mulligan as Corby start with a draw

Gary Mulligan admitted to a sense of frustration after Corby Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Aylesbury United on the opening day of the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season.

The Steelmen handed debuts to five summer signings, including defender Charlie Wise who joined the club this week, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

And while he was disappointed to come away with only a share of the spoils, Steelmen boss Mulligan was pleased with how solid his team looked.

“It’s frustrating because it felt like there was only one team in it,” he said.

“We will take the point but there were some of their lads celebrating a draw at the end so that just goes to show we are one of the big teams in this league.

“On another day, we could have won the game 2-0 or 3-0. But if we are going to be a big team then we have to take one or two of those chances that we did create.

“The main positive is that we kept a clean sheet, it’s a point and we did create chances.

“We had five new starters and with pre-season and holidays and things like that, I think that team that started had only started once before this game.

“There is a lot to improve on and the more we play together, the more we will kick on.

“I think the pleasing thing is how solid we looked. Maybe last year we could have lost that game 1-0.

“We are trying to learn from last year. We scored over 100 goals but we conceded over 50.

“So this time we are trying to keep the clean sheets and hopefully we carry on scoring the goals.”

The Steelmen can now look forward to their first home game of the campaign when they take on Coleshill Town at Steel Park on Wednesday night.