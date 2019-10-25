Mercelo Bielsa would 'gladly welcome' Baghdad Bounedjah to Leeds United - Championship rumours

Today's rumours from the Championship (25th October 2019).

Leeds United target Baghdad Bounedjah could be available for half of his €15million release clause. The report claims Marcelo Bielsa would “gladly welcome Bounedjah in his team”. (Compétition)

Former England striker Darren Bent has warned Marcelo Bielsa that Premier League and Championship clubs would happily take Eddie Nketiah off his hands. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling says the club remains optimistic that Leeds United-linked Nathan Ferguson will sign a new deal at the Hawthorns. (Birmingham Live)



Villarreal are being tipped to activate Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa’s £25million buyout clause after making an “indisputable’ to his loan spell in Spain. (Super Deporte)

Meanwhile, Besiktas will open talks over re-signing Fulham goalkeeper Fabri, currently on loan at RCD Mallorca, in the near future. (Fotospor)



Barnsley caretaker manager and bookmakers favourite Adam Murray is still not prepared to say whether he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Sheffield Star)



Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate says the club will be in the market for players in January after admitting he has a thin squad. (Hartlepool Mail)

Boston United manager Craig Elliott revealed his shock at Huddersfield Town’s decision to loan Demeaco Duhaney, who appeared in the Premier League, to the non-league club. (Boston Standard)

Hull City will be without Josh Magennis for four matches after his second red card of the season in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. (Hull Live)

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has hinted at a permanent swoop for Charlie Mulgrew, believing there are options to explore in January. (Wigan Today)