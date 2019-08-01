Magnificent seven join the ranks at Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks has had a busy week on the transfer front, bolstering his squad with seven new signings.

The latest three were announced yesterday, with winger Nat Gosnal-Taylor, keeper Niall Cooper and midfielder Matthew Slinn all putting pen to paper.

Gosnal-Taylor joins from Rushden and Higham United having impressed in the 1-1 draw against Histon and the 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town in the Maunsell Cup final.

Cooper, 28, picked up the man-of-the-match award in Tuesday night’s loss to the Cobblers and has featured in all but one of the pre-season games.

The former Poppies stopper has also played for Bedford Town, Stratford Town, Rugby Town, Leamington and Redditch United.

Midfielder Matthew Slinn has played in all of the pre-season friendlies having been released from the Northampton Town Academy.

The trio join fellow new boys Massiah Mcdonald, Ryan Dove, Jesse Akubuine and Patrick Casey.

Montserrat international Mcdonald was at Coalville Town and Barwell FC last season, with the 28-year-old also having enjoyed spells at Corby Town, Alfreton Town, Kings Lynn, Matlock Town and Bradford Park Avenue.

Striker Dove scored 28 goals in 29 games at Cogenhoe United last season, while midfielder Akubuine, 21, came through the Brentford Academy.

Casey is no stranger to Diamonds having featured for the club last season.