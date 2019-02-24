Winning 'ugly' is no problem for Diamonds

Andy Peaks believes his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team have shown they can win games the “ugly” way if they need to.

Diamonds’ fine run of form continued as they made it eight league games without defeat with a 1-0 success at struggling Halesowen Town thanks to Ben Diamond’s second-half header.

The victory saw Peaks’ team move back into the play-off positions as the look to secure a top-five finish in their debut campaign in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

The big games just keep coming as Diamonds take on sixth-placed Alvechurch at Hayden Road next weekend.

But boss Peaks remains thrilled with what his team have achieved so far this season after they sealed a third win from their last four matches.

“I have been delighted all season but certainly, since the turn of the year, we have done really well,” the Diamonds manager said.

“It’s not always pretty but we we have found ways to win ugly when we have needed to.

“We just have to keep going. It’s another big game next weekend but every game is big for us at the moment.

“You get three points for every game you win, no matter who you play. So I am just pleased we got the job done in this one.

“It was always going to be tough and it was a real battle.

“They are very direct and physical and the game panned out exactly how I thought it would.

“I felt it was a comfortable 1-0 win, they have some very big players and with the pitches drying out, it wasn’t an easy surface to pass the ball on.

“We had other chances to make it more than one but we defended really well and that was the key for us.”