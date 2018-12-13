'Weekend off' gives Diamonds boss Peaks a chance to reflect

A free weekend lies ahead for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

And a break from the action in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central has given manager Andy Peaks a chance to reflect on the season so far.

Overall, it’s been a job very well done.

In their first season at Step 3, Diamonds sit in the top five as they approach the halfway stage of the season after a run of just one defeat in their last seven matches.

Peaks’ team secured a 0-0 draw at Alvechurch last weekend and had been due to play Stratford Town at Hayden Road this Saturday.

But Stratford will instead be in Buildbase FA Trophy first-round action, which means Diamonds will have to wait until next weekend to return to action when they head to Redditch United.

“To be honest, I have been reflecting on things over the last few days,” Peaks said.

“Overall, I am delighted with how it has gone so far and I am really pleased with the new arrivals who have come in and made an impact.

“We have got stronger as it has gone along, we have learned from the little mistakes we have made and we have got used to the level.

“I always think that you are only as good as your last game but we have put a nice little run together and it has put us into a decent position.

“There are some very good teams in the division but, having seen the vast majority of them, I maintain that there is nothing for us to fear as long as we are on our game.”

Despite having the break, Peaks is set to take in Redditch’s home clash with Royston Town as he gets a look at next weekend’s opponents.

But he believes a weekend off is something the players have earned.

“I have my lad’s team, the under-16s, that I do as well so I will be doing that as normal and then it will be a case of taking a game in somewhere in the afternoon,” he added.

“I think it’s fair to assume Redditch’s game against Royston will be the one I go to.

“But as far as the players are concerned, we are giving them a break over the weekend. They have trained this week and they will be in on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

“I think a few of them are getting together to play golf at the weekend and that will be good for team bonding.

“I like to treat the players how I would like to be treated and they have earned a break.”