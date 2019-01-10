Warburton feels Steelmen are in good shape for a tricky run

Sam Warburton knows Corby Town are entering a “massive period” as they gear up for the first of three away matches in a row.

The Steelmen are right in the thick of the title race in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

Corby remain six points behind leaders Peterborough Sports with a game in hand after picking up a fourth win in a row when they beat Kidlington 3-1 at Steel Park last weekend.

A tricky run of games on the road kicks-off with a trip to in-form Sutton Coldfield Town this Saturday before further tests at Aylesbury and Welwyn Garden City follow on before Corby next play at Steel Park on January 26.

But left-back Warburton, who grabbed his first goal of the season direct from a corner last Saturday, believes the Steelmen are in good shape as they look to keep up their bid for the sole automatic promotion place.

“It’s the most solid we have felt all season, we are putting in good performances and every time we go forward we look like we are going to score,” he said.

“It’s a massive period coming up for us. We have got three away games in a row before being back at Steel Park.

“And then after that is when we start to play teams in and around us.

“But we can only take it a game at a time and we have just got to focus on the next game at Sutton.

“It’s a different surface but we have played there before because we played Romulus on that ground last season.

“The lads have just got great confidence at the moment. Even if teams score against us, we feel we have enough goals in us to win games.

“We have so many different types of players going forward and we have got goals in the team.

“It’s just a matter of keeping them out and in the last couple of games I feel we have been a lot more solid.”

Corby weren’t at their best as they saw off bottom side Kidlington last weekend but goals from Jordon Crawford and Elliot Sandy put them in control before Warburton added the third direct from the set-piece.

And he admitted the goal was a most welcome one.

The full-back added: “I have been due one and the lads have been getting onto me a little bit!

“I didn’t think it would come straight from a corner but I was delighted with it.

“It’s never simple. They (Kidlington) came here and left bodies forward, which made it hard for us because we didn’t want to get done on the counter-attack.

“They had a go but we know we have the quality to break teams down."