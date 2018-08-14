Tough away tests await Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds hit the road tonight (Tuesday) as they look to build on their fine start to the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season.

Diamonds enjoyed a magnificent debut at Step 3 as they thumped Redditch United 5-2 at Hayden Road on Saturday thanks to goals from Ben Diamond (2), Jack Bowen, Ben Farrell and Tom Lorraine.

Andy Peaks’ team head to Biggleswade Town, who were impressive 4-2 winners at King’s Lynn Town at the weekend, this evening before travelling to Stourbridge on Saturday.

And Peaks knows his team are in for a stern test in back-to-back away matches.

“It was really important we got three points at the weekend,” he said.

“There are a lot of hard away games and the two that are coming up look particularly tough.

“Biggleswade is a local one and some of the players know each other and while I never look too far ahead, Stourbridge next Saturday are one of the teams who will be right up there.”

Peaks’ team selection and choice of system couldn’t have worked any better at the weekend as Diamonds raced into a 5-0 lead after just an hour.

But he insists “there are no guarantees” over his starting line-up, despite that fine start.

“I will always pay teams a lot of respect and I will always pick a team that I think best suits each game,” the Diamonds boss added.

“There are no guarantees it will be the same system or the same players.

“But I know whoever goes out there will put a shift in and do the best they can for the club.”

Diamonds are set to once again be without captain Liam Dolman who is nursing a calf injury.