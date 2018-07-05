'Three or four' more signings to come for Corby

Steve Kinniburgh is targeting “three or four” more signings to complete his summer business at Corby Town.

The Steelmen returned for pre-season training on Monday night with summer signings Miles Smith, Elliot Sandy and new club captain Gary Mulligan linking up with those who have stayed on for another campaign at Steel Park.

Kinniburgh, who is preparing for his first full campaign as the club’s manager, got plenty of early business done but there appears to be more to come.

One part of that will be to secure the services of last season’s supporters’ player of the year Jordon Crawford, who has not yet signed but did train earlier this week.

And Kinniburgh is feeling relaxed about the situation.

“You always have that anticipation throughout the summer when you are talking to players and getting yourself ready,” the Corby boss said.

“So it’s always nice to get back on the pitch and get a few things done. It’s good to be back and get started as we look forward to a big season.

“Jordon was training with us on Monday and we had a good talk after the session.

“There are certain things I need to do to help him along the way and there are certain things I want from him as well.

“But it’s all looking positive with him and hopefully we can get everything sorted over the next week.

“There are still more we are looking at but we do have the majority of the squad in place.

“I think we probably need to get another three or four in and that will give us the sort of squad size that I want to work with.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, expressed his delight at the capture of Mulligan’s signature after he left Kettering Town to join his former Poppies team-mate at Steel Park.

And the Steelmen boss believes the experience of Mulligan and Sandy will be crucial for what is set to be a young squad for the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central campaign.

“It was one of my main targets over the summer to bring Gary in,” Kinniburgh added.

“I know him very well through playing with him at Kettering and being part of the team there that won the equivalent of the league we are going into this season.

“I know what he brings and he is going to be important to us both on and off the pitch and that’s why he has come in as the captain.

“We are going to have a young team, which is what I want and it’s about making sure we have the right amount of experience in there.

“We know what Gary and Elliot Sandy will bring to the table and it’s great to have them on board.”

Corby open their pre-season friendly programme at Stamford on Tuesday, July 17.