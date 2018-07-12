Things building nicely for Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh believes things are building up nicely for Corby Town ahead of their first friendly action of the summer.

The Steelmen returned for pre-season training last week to gear up for what will be Kinniburgh’s first full campaign as manager.

Corby are preparing for a season in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central with Kinniburgh keen to launch a challenge for promotion.

They head to Stamford for their first pre-season friendly next Tuesday night and the manager is pleased with the work done so far.

“We have had a good first week and now we are working up towards that first game next Tuesday,” Kinniburgh said.

“At the moment, it’s all about getting the fitness up to scratch.

“And, as we get closer to Tuesday, we will be preparing for the match and making sure we are working hard on the style of play.

“Everything is going well at the moment. I think it’s always the case that things are rosey during pre-season and that’s certainly how it feels here.”

Kinniburgh has managed to get the majority of his transfer business done in the early stages of the summer.

However, he revealed he is hopeful of completing some loan signings to boost his ranks ahead of the opening friendly.

“We have got the majority of the squad in place, which is pleasing,” he added.

“We probably want to add two or three more and we are looking at potential loan signings, which would be a big help for us.

“While the work is going on in training, I am still working away off the pitch to get a few things done and dusted so that by the time we go out there on Tuesday, our squad will be pretty much finalised.”