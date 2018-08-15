The luck turned against us, says Peaks

Andy Peaks felt the luck turned against AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Biggleswade Town.

Three days on from starting the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division campaign with an excellent 5-2 home success over Redditch United, the newly-promoted Diamonds suffered their first loss of the season with Matthew Ball’s first-half penalty proving decisive.

But that didn’t quite tell the full story as Diamonds were hit by injuries to frontmen Tom Lorraine and Ben Diamond in the first half with both having to be withdrawn.

Peaks was pleased with the efforts of his players after that but conceded they “weren’t clinical enough” as they were unable to turn their chances into goals.

“It felt like the luck was against us,” the Diamonds boss said.

“To lose two of the front three in the first half, especially after how effective they were at the weekend, was not ideal.

“It was frustrating but I have to give the lads credit because we were still a threat and we really should have come away with a point.

“We just weren’t clinical enough. While the ricochets fell our way at the weekend, it didn’t fall for us this time and we should have been level at the break with the chances we had.

“I didn’t think the decisions went for us but this will be another learning curve for us. We know that the higher you go, the more clinical you have to be because you get fewer chances.”

