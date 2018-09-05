That was the best we have been, says Corby boss Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh felt Corby Town produced their best performance of the season so far as they ended the long wait for a win in the Emirates FA Cup last night (Tuesday).

The Steelmen made it six games without defeat at the start of the campaign as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory at Evo-Stik South League Division One Central rivals Dunstable Town in the preliminary round replay.

Joel Carta, an own-goal and Ben Bradshaw’s second-half double sealed the deal and Corby will now host Bostik League South Central Division outfit Hertford Town in the first qualifying round at Steel Park on Saturday.

And the Steelmen boss was just pleased to see his team put in a complete performance to give the club their first taste of victory in the FA Cup since October 2014.

“It was the best we have been by far,” Kinniburgh said.

“I have been saying that in the early stages we have been showing little glimpses of what we can do but on this occasion we did it for 90 minutes.

“We should have been 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes and didn’t take the chances but once we got that first goal it changed the game.

“You could see the body language of both sets of players change and the goals either side of half-time really finished it off to be honest.

“It was a really good performance from all of our lads.”