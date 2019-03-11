Swift return to action as Diamonds bid to bounce back

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be hoping to fire themselves back into the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off places when they head to Rushall Olympic tonight (Monday).

Diamonds have a quick return to action following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at fellow top-five contenders Stratford Town as they travel to take on a Rushall side who are the only away team to have tasted victory at Hayden Road in all competitions so far this season.

Andy Peaks’ team dropped out of the play-off positions as a result of their weekend loss but a win this evening will see them move back into fourth spot.

And boss Peaks knows his team will face another stern challenge, particularly after Rushall claimed an impressive 2-1 home success over third-placed King’s Lynn Town at the weekend.

“These were always going to be two really tough away games,” the Diamonds manager said.

“We were disappointed on Saturday and now it is a really quick turnaround but it’s the same for both teams.

“Rushall are going into it on the back of a fantastic win at the weekend and we are going into it on the back of a defeat.

“But we will go there, we will work hard and see what we can get out of it.

“There are a few aches and pains from the weekend so we will have to have at look at that but we will be ready for another tough challenge.”