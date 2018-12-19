Steelmen to hold disco and raffle to raise funds for repairs

Corby Town are holding a disco and raffle in a bid to help raise funds for repairs at Steel Park.

The disco will be held in the Steelmen Sports Bar at the stadium on Saturday night from 7pm with entertainment being provided by fan Luke Monahan.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale from three different locations in the town. Tickets are £1 and can be purchased from Chris George in the town centre, Tins Barbershop of High Street or Rockingham Food Centre (The Blue Shop) on Rockingham Road.

Over the weekend of the November 17 and 18, the club suffered two break-ins at Steel Park with thousands of pounds worth of damage being caused.

Thanks to the hard work of the club’s volunteers and many friends and supporters of the club who have offered their time and services, they have made a start on these repairs.

But, with the costs running into the thousands, the club will be are staging the Christmas disco and raffle and are appealing for anybody who can donate a prize to get in touch.

All money raised from the raffle will be used on the repair of the football ground.

Steelmen boss Steve Kinniburgh and some of the playing squad will be attending the disco following their Evo-Stik League South Division One Central clash at Welwyn Garden City.

He said: “We obviously have the game but when we arrive back at Steel Park we will go and make an appearance.

“It’s a great idea from the club.

“The response we got from the general public and the football family was fantastic after the break-ins.

“The club were offered a lot of help from people and we are extremely grateful for all that.

“Clubs at our level don’t have a lot of money to throw around and we are, like every other club, reliant on the volunteers.

“I see what they do on a daily basis and we really couldn’t function without them.

“They are doing all they can to sort out these repairs and these events will hopefully raise some funds to help us get the jobs done."