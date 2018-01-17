Steelmen swoop for three new signings

Corby Town have completed three new signings.

Caretaker-manager has been as good as his word after he confirmed last week that he expected new arrivals at Steel Park this week.

Forward Jake Bettles has joined the Steelmen from Desborough Town.

Bettles scored 25 goals for Ar Tarn last season before signing for Daventry Town where he scored 12 in 20 appearances before rejoining Desborough.

Midfielder Lee Garvie has also signed for Corby.

Having played most of his football in the local area with the likes of Thrapston Town, Stewarts & Lloyds, Desborough Town and, most recently, Burton Park Wanderers, Garvie has now been given a chance to shine at Step 4.

Kinniburgh has also added defensive midfielder Ashley Robinson to his ranks from Evo-Stik League South rivals Peterborough Sports.

Robinson has played for the likes of Kettering Town and Tooting & Mitcham United while also having spells at Stamford and Grantham Town.

All three players will now be in contention to make their debuts when Corby return to action with a trip to Belper Town at the weekend.