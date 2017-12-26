Steelmen suffer derby defeat to Daniels

Corby Town suffered Boxing Day disappointment as a goal in each half condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Evo-Stik League South local rivals Stamford.

The Steelmen were without on-loan frontman Leon Lobjoit but his replacement, Phil Trainer, went close early on when he headed wide.

Stamford had the better of things, however, and after Jordon Crawford had seen an effort cleared off the line, the hosts took the lead before the break when a great move ended with Liam Adams firing in a first-time shot.

Corby had chances after the break with Henry Eze keeping out a goalbound shot from Steven Leslie and Paul Malone flashing a header wide.

But the Daniels wrapped things up when Rob Morgan’s excellent strike from the edge of the area beat Sam Wilson.

The Steelmen are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to leaders Basford United.