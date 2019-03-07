Steelmen suffer as they are well beaten at Barton

Corby Town were condemned to a second successive defeat as they suffered a 5-2 defeat at Barton Rovers last night (Wednesday).

The Steelmen were aiming to bounce back after they had lost 3-1 to fellow Evo-Stik League South Division One Central high-flyers Peterborough Sports at the weekend.

But, in the end, Corby’s hopes of gaining automatic promotion suffered a potentially fatal blow as they were well beaten by their mid-table hosts.

Barton took the lead after nine minutes through Connor Vincent before three goals were scored in the final six minutes of the half.

The Steelmen levelled through Joel Carta and then went in front when Steve Diggin maintained his record of scoring in every game since his return to Steel Park.

However, Vincent grabbed his second just before half-time and Rovers took charge after the break.

Victor Osobu put the hosts 3-2 up before Corby top scorer Elliot Sandy saw an effort ruled out for a foul.

Robbie Goodman tapped home to make it 4-2 with 19 minutes to go and Vincent rounded it off as he completed his hat-trick in the latter stages.

The loss means Corby remain five points behind second-placed Sports having played two games more and they are still seven adrift of leaders Bromsgrove Sporting with just one match in hand.

The Steelmen will be hoping to return to winning ways when they head to fifth-placed Thame United on Saturday.