Steelmen suffer a first league defeat

Ten-man Corby Town suffered their first defeat of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central campaign as they went down 2-1 at fellow high-flyers Peterborough Sports.

The loss saw the Steelmen surrender top as their loss was coupled by Bromsgrove Sporting’s 5-1 victory at North Leigh.

It proved to be an even first half with both sides cancelling each other out.

Elliot Sandy headed straight at Lewis Moat while Richard Jones sent a header of his own over the bar.

Joel Carta headed wide from a Sam Warburton corner early in the second half before Dan George got down well to save another Jones header.

But it was the Steelmen who made the breakthrough on 52 minutes when a great run from Jordan Francis ended with him squaring for the on-rushing Crawford to score.

However, the hosts drew level when former Steelman Avelino Vieira lashed an unstoppable effort past George from 18 yards.

And Corby’s hopes were hit further when Miles Smith was given his march orders.

It looked like the game would end in a draw but Corby were condemned to their first loss of the league season when James Stevenson fired home after the ball was nodded down to him with three minutes remaining.

