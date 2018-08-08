Steelmen starlet Jordon sets his sights on the big prize

Jordon Crawford is hoping to build on his breakthrough season and help Corby Town achieve their main goal – to win promotion.

The 21-year-old forward enjoyed a superb campaign last time out as he finished as the club’s top scorer despite them having to settle for a ninth-placed finish in the Evo-Stik League South.

Crawford’s performances certainly didn’t go unnoticed as he was named the Evo-Stik League South young player of the year while he also scooped the club’s supporters’ and manager’s accolades at the end of the season.

But Crawford’s efforts brought with it plenty of interest from other clubs over the summer.

However, despite that, the youngster agreed a new deal with the Steelmen last month and he is now ready to play a key role as Steve Kinniburgh’s new-look team bid to gain promotion in the new surroundings of the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central.

“Yes, there was interest,” Crawford said.

“But it’s important not to rush things. I am only 21 and having another season at this level won’t be a bad thing in helping me to progress.

“I just want to build on last season. I want more goals, more assists and hopefully more trophies at the end of it.

“That’s the main goal for this year, winning trophies and trying to get promoted. That’s what we want to achieve and that’s all everyone is thinking about.”

Kinniburgh looks to have built a squad that should be capable of challenging at the top end of the table with the experienced duo of Gary Mulligan and Elliot Sandy – both title winners at the level with Kettering Town in the past – joining over the summer.

The Steelmen’s pre-season friendly campaign ended with a 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 side at Steel Park last Friday night as Crawford set up the home side’s consolation scored by Jake Bettles.

Corby must wait until next weekend to get their league season under way with a tricky trip to Cambridge City.

But Crawford is already looking forward to the opening day and he believes there is a “feelgood factor” around Steel Park as the Steelmen prepare to embark on what they hope will be a successful season.

“It will be a tough game at Cambridge but I am more than confident we can go there and get the three points to get us up and running,” the 21-year-old said.

“Pre-season has been good, there have been a lot of positives to take.

“There is a feelgood factor around the dressing-room, a lot better than last season. There seems to be a good mix in the squad.

“We are looking to achieve bigger and better things compared to last year so we are going into it feeling good.”

Kinniburgh completed two more signings after the final friendly of the summer with midfielder Joel Carta and goalkeeper Dan George both joining the club.

Corby, meanwhile, are holding an Open Day at Steel Park from midday on Saturday.

Those attending will get the chance to meet the first-team squad and management as well as board members while parents interested in sending their children to the club’s academy are also welcome to attend with information being available.