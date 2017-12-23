Steelmen starlet Jordan joins the Owls

Jordan O’Brien has left Corby Town to sign scholarship forms with Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The big move for the 17-year-old was confirmed yesterday (Friday).

The news was part of a busy day of transfer activity for the Steelmen as it was also revealed that Northampton Town striker Leon Lobjoit has re-signed for the club on a month’s loan until January 21 having had a previous spell at Corby earlier this season, which saw him score three goals.

And that news came alongside the surprise departure of current top scorer Sam Mulready, who has hit 10 goals in Corby colours this season.

O’Brien had been one of the breakthrough stars at Steel Park this season, having been given an extended run in the first team squad over the past few weeks by caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh.

The forward’s emergence and performances had attracted numerous Football League scouts to come and cast their eye over him but it is the Owls who have won the race for his signature.

And O’Brien is now keen to ensure he takes the big chance that has been handed to him.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to progress and I’m really grateful to Wednesday for giving me this opportunity,” he told www.swfc.co.uk.

“I’m ready to get going and put everything into this chance I have been given.”

The Steelmen will be bidding to maintain their lofty position in the Evo-Stik League South when the take on Spalding United at Steel Park later today (3pm).