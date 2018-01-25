Steelmen snap up striker Gardner

Corby Town have completed the signing of striker Matt Gardner.

The frontman arrives at Steel Park from Evo-Stik League South rivals Chasetown and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home clash with second-placed Frickley Athletic.

Gardner started the season at Coleshill Town before joining Chasetown and he has also played for the likes of Bedworth United and Alvechurch.

Corby caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh, meanwhile, has confirmed the club will not be seeking to extend the loan deal of Northampton Town striker Leon Lobjoit.

Kinniburgh said: “We won’t be looking to extend that that deal.

“Leon has had a lot to deal with in his personal life and it’s important he has the time to deal with all of that.

“We want to thank him and Northampton for their help in allowing the deal to happen in the first place.”