Steelmen snap up Smith and Francis

Corby Town have announced their first two new signings of the summer.

Full-back Miles Smith has returned to the club from St Ives Town while winger Jordan Francis, who was most recently at Romulus, has also arrived at Steel Park.

Smith started last season with the Steelmen but left to join St Ives in September where he went on to win their players' player of the year award.

Francis, meanwhile, started his career in the youth set-up at West Bromwich Albion before joining Romulus.

The pair are the first new additions to be made by Steve Kinniburgh as he prepares for his first full season as manager at Steel Park.

And those arrivals come after the club confirmed Sam Warburton, Jamie Anton and Jake Bettles had committed to a further season with Corby.