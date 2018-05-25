Steelmen snap up Sandy while Kennedy stays on

Corby Town have confirmed one of the major signings of the summer after striker Elliot Sandy joined the club.

The 32-year-old frontman brings a wealth of experience to Steel Park and arrives having played at Banbury United in the Evo-Stik South League Premier last season.

Sandy is well known in these parts and his move to Corby means he links up once again with Steelmen manager Steve Kinniburgh after they played together at Kettering Town and won the Southern League Division One Central title in 2015.

Sandy has also featured for the likes of AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Stamford while he is perhaps best known for his long spell at Brackley Town.

And there was further good news for the Steelmen with Connor Kennedy committing himself to the club for the next campaign in the Evo-Stik Southern League East.

Now in his fifth year with the club, Kennedy was part of the Corby team that won the Southern League Premier Division title in 2014 and he has now established himself in the first-team after impressing in a midfield role last season.