Steelmen slip to a fourth successive defeat

Corby Town slipped to a fourth defeat in a row in the Evo-Stik League South as they went down 1-0 at Belper Town.

Steve Kinniburgh handed debuts to three of his four new signings with Jake Bettles, Peter Dearle and Ashley Robinson all starting while Lee Garvie was named among the substitutes.

Paul Malone also started in his 200th appearance for the club.

And Corby had the better of things in the first half without finding a breakthrough.

They thought they had a penalty when Max Thornberry handled in the area but a flag had already gone up for offside.

But the Steelmen went close to breaking the deadlock before half-time with Bettles smashing an effort just over the bar while Jordon Crawford saw his effort saved by home goalkeeper Danny Roberts.

Belper were better after the break and they went close to opening the scoring when Leandro Browne’s acrobatic effort came back off the crossbar.

Crawford was denied by Roberts at the other end but the winner arrived on 74 minutes when Lee Williams smashed the ball into the roof of the net following a goalmouth scramble.

Corby tried to find a way back and Leon Lobjoit saw an effort from a corner cleared off the line but they were unable to find an equaliser.