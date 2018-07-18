Steelmen seal friendly success as Diamonds win again

Corby Town enjoyed a winning start to their pre-season programme as they claimed a 2-1 success at Stamford.

Elliot Sandy opened his account for the Steelmen by giving them a first-half lead and that advantage was doubled in the second period thanks to a Josh Egginton own-goal.

Young Corby goalkeeper Dan Smith saved a penalty but was finally beaten by a Sam Grose effort late on.

The Steelmen are back in friendly action at the weekend when they head to Wellingborough Town.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it two wins from two friendlies this summer with a 3-1 victory at Melton Town.

Ben Diamond, Tom Lorraine and an unnamed trialist were on target for Andy Peaks’ team, whose next outing is at Hayden Road on Saturday when they play Rushden & Higham United in the annual Chris Ruff Memorial Cup match.