Steelmen open up at Cambridge

Corby Town will kick-off the new Evo-Stik South League Division One Central campaign at Cambridge City.

The opening clash will be on Saturday, August 18 with the Steelmen’s first home game of the season being against Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park on Wednesday, August 22.

Steve Kinniburgh’s team will host Coleshill Town on Boxing Day and Cambridge City on Saturday, December 29 before heading to Yaxley on New Year’s Day.

Corby round off the season with a trip to Kidlington on Saturday, April 27.

CORBY TOWN

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central 2018-19

AUGUST

Sat 18: Cambridge City (a)

Wed 22: Sutton Coldfield Town (h)

Mon 27: Coleshill Town (a)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1: AFC Dunstable (h)

Sat 15: North Leigh (a)

Sat 22: Bromsgrove Sporting (h)

Sat 29: Bedford Town (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 6: Aylesbury (h)

Sat 20: Dunstable Town (a)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3: Barton Rovers (h)

Sat 10: Peterborough Sports (a)

Sat 17: Thame United (h)

Sat 24: Aylesbury United (h)

DECEMBER

Sat 1: Berkhamsted (a)

Sat 8: Kempston Rovers (h)

Sat 15: Didcot Town (a)

Sat 22: Welwyn Garden City (a)

Wed 26: Coleshill Town (h)

Sat 29: Cambridge City (h)

JANUARY

Tues 1: Yaxley (a)

Sat 5: Kidlington (h)

Sat 12: Sutton Coldfield Town (a)

Sat 19: Aylesbury (a)

Sat 26: Bedford Town (h)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2: Barton Rovers (a)

Sat 9: Dunstable Town (h)

Sat 16: Didcot Town (h)

Sat 23: Kempston Rovers (a)

MARCH

Sat 2: Peterborough Sports (h)

Sat 9: Thame United (a)

Sat 16: North Leigh (h)

Sat 23: Bromsgrove Sporting (a)

Sat 30: Berkhamsted (h)

APRIL

Sat 6: Aylesbury United (a)

Sat 13: Welwyn Garden City (h)

Sat 20: AFC Dunstable (a)

Mon 22: Yaxley (h)

Sat 27: Kidlington (a)