Steelmen 'on track' at the halfway stage

Corby Town have reached the halfway stage of their league campaign and boss Steve Kinniburgh believes they are “on track” for their main aim of gaining promotion.

The Steelmen enjoyed a perfect festive period with three wins out of three as two home wins were followed by a 4-0 success at Yaxley on New Year’s Day thanks to goals from Jordon Crawford, Gary Mulligan, Elliot Sandy and Tolani Omotola.

Corby are back at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) when they take on bottom side Kidlington and they will go into that game still six points adrift of Evo-Stik League South Division One South leaders Peterborough Sports with a game in hand.

The Steelmen’s fine start to 2019 saw them close the gap on second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting to a single point and Kinniburgh is more than happy with how things stand.

“We will just keep going,” the Corby boss said.

“That’s us at the halfway stage of the season and we have pretty much got to the points target we wanted.

“We are on track for what we want to try to achieve this season and if we keep going the way we are, I can’t see this squad dropping too much.

“It’s about staying on the front foot and as long as we do that and carry on like we have then we will be looking really good.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, was full of praise for the Corby supporters who backed his team both home and away over Christmas.

“The fans have turned out for us over the Christmas period,” he added.

“When you go to grounds like Yaxley, it’s obviously a different atmosphere to Steel Park but when we come out and there are Corby fans everywhere it makes a big difference to the boys.

“It’s absolute hats off to the fans and we hope they will keep coming and we will hopefully keep putting a show on for them."