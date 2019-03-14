Steelmen must 'turn up' on their Steel Park return

Steve Kinniburgh knows Corby Town must “turn up” as they take on a North Leigh side who have plenty to play for at Steel Park this weekend.

While the Steelmen are bidding to shore up their play-off place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central, the visitors are desperate for points at the other end of the table.

North Leigh sit at the foot of the division after a tough campaign but they claimed their sixth win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Aylesbury United last Saturday to leave them just three points adrift of safety in the battle to avoid the drop.

With Corby having endured a blip in their last three matches, what looked like being a fairly straightforward task a couple of weeks ago now looks a bit trickier.

And Kinniburgh knows North Leigh will be fired up and keen to take the ‘scalp’ of his team.

“We are going to be up against another opponent that will be coming to the best stadium in the league and playing on the best pitch in the league,” the Corby manager said.

“And they will be playing in front of one of the bigger attendances of the day in our league as well.

“That will be enough to get their tails up but they obviously have plenty to play for anyway.

“So we have to make sure we turn up and take care of them.

“Anybody who comes to play against Corby wants to beat us because of the size of the club and where it has been previously.

“It means we all have to rise to the occasion in every game and make sure it doesn’t affect our own performance.

“We are one of the big scalps in the league but it just means we have to step up to the plate every time we go out there.”