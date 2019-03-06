Steelmen must 'get back on it' at Barton

Steve Kinniburgh knows his Corby Town team must “get back on it” when they head to Barton Rovers tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen’s Evo-Stik League South Division One Central title hopes suffered a major setback at the weekend as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to fellow high-flyers Peterborough Sports at Steel Park.

While the race for the sole automatic promotion place is now completely out of their hands, a win this evening would see Corby move back to within two points of Sports and to within four of current leaders Bromsgrove Sporting.

And, with his team already looking good for a play-off place, Kinniburgh has urged his team to enjoy the final 10 games of the regular season.

“I don’t think losing the game at the weekend is the end of the world,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Obviously it would have been better to get something from the game but it’s now a matter of us having to get back on it. We need to react in the right way.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the title being gone after Saturday but we have still got 10 games to go and we just need to get as many points as we can and finish as high as possible.

“In a way, the pressure has probably been taken off us for a bit. We can go into these 10 games and try to enjoy them and see where it takes us.

“We are looking good for a play-off place but we need to keep going and, if anyone slips up, we need to make sure we are there to take advantage.

“There is still plenty to play for. We have still got more than a quarter of the season to go so we need to dust ourselves down and get back on it.”

Midfielder Connor Kennedy sits out the last of a four-match ban tonight and will be available again for Saturday’s trip to Thame United.