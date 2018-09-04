Steelmen end their long wait for a win in the FA Cup

Corby Town ended a near four-year wait for a win in the Emirates FA Cup as they cruised to a 4-0 success at Dunstable Town in their preliminary round replay.

The Steelmen had fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 in the first meeting at Steel Park but were in no mood to waste their second chance against their Evo-Stik South League Division One Central rivals.

The returning Joel Carta opened the scoring after 34 minutes and the Steelmen gave themselves a cushion on the stroke of half-time thanks to an own-goal.

Ben Bradshaw made it 3-0 early in the second half and then added a second to put the final outcome beyond any doubt.

Corby’s first win in the competition since October 2014 means they will now host Hertford Town at Steel Park in the first qualifying round on Saturday.