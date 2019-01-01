Steelmen complete a perfect festive period

Corby Town made it a perfect Christmas as they claimed a fine 4-0 victory at Yaxley to kick-off 2019 in impressive fashion.

The win saw the Steelmen move to within a point of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting after they lost while Steve Kinniburgh’s team remain six points behind leaders Peterborough Sports.

Corby went in front after 10 minutes when Jordon Crawford continued his impressive recent form by finishing off their first real attack of the game.

The lead was doubled early in the second half when captain Gary Mulligan headed home.

And the Steelmen ran away with it as Elliot Sandy’s chip and a shot from substitute Tolani Omotola secured another three points.

Corby will be looking to follow that up with a fourth win in a row when they host Kidlington at Steel Park.