Steelmen can only 'keep going' as they try to halt losing streak

Corby Town head back to Steel Park this weekend in desperate need of some home comfort as they bid to stop the rot in the Evo-Stik League South.

The Steelmen were condemned to a sixth defeat in a row as they went down 1-0 at Alvechurch last Saturday.

They are now seven points off the play-off places with hopes of a top-six finish beginning to fade.

But first and foremost at the front of caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh’s mind is putting an end to the miserable run of form.

Mid-table Loughborough Dynamo are the visitors this weekend and Kinniburgh insists his team have no other choice but to keep plugging away.

“We have to keep going, that’s all we can do,” he said.

“I think people will have seen over the last few weeks that we have got enough to win the games. I don’t think we have had that touch of luck that you need sometimes.

“We have lost the last four games by the odd goal so that shows we have been well in them, we have just lacked that clinical edge and a bit of luck.

“I think this weekend is an ideal game for us to get us back up and running.

“We are back at home, there’s no-one feeling sorry for themselves and we want to turn this around sooner rather than later.”

Despite another defeat last Saturday, Kinniburgh was pleased his players got a game under their belts after a stop-start period with the previous game at Cleethorpes Town having been postponed.

It’s turned into something of a transitional few weeks for the Steelmen with numerous comings and goings in the playing squad.

Indeed, the caretaker-boss has likened it to doing pre-season all over again.

“It was pleasing to have the game on last weekend because that got us back into the swing of playing and it means we will go into this Saturday with minutes in the legs,” Kinniburgh added.

“With the turnover of players we have had, we had some lads coming in who had not been playing regularly.

“So we have found ourselves doing something of a pre-season programme to get everyone up to full fitness.

“We feel like we are getting there but now we need to put results on the pitch.”

Corby will be assessing the fitness of Jordon Crawford, Ashley Robinson and Dino Tuksar ahead of tomorrow's (Saturday) clash with all three struggling with injuries.