Steelmen are ready for a return to action

Corby Town will finally return to action this weekend when they head to Belper Town.

Nineteen days will have passed without a game for the Steelmen with their last outing being the 1-0 home defeat to Bedworth United on New Year’s Day.

A clash at Carlton Town was postponed and they were without a game last weekend, leaving them to sit back and watch on as the Evo-Stik League South table took shape.

Corby now sit in ninth place but just two points outside the play-off places ahead of a crucial period, which will see them taking on promotion contenders Frickley Athletic, Cleethorpes Town and Alvechurch over the next few weeks.

First and foremost though, caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh just wants to see his team back in action this weekend as they bid to put a run of three successive defeats behind them.

He said: “We are definitely ready for a game.

“When you have had a couple of weeks off, you are wanting to get back into it as quickly as possible.

“We have got a busy time coming with games against teams who are in the play-offs places so we really want to get back into action this weekend and try to get some points on the board.

“Most of the teams aside from Cleethorpes and Alvechurch have now got back to within one game of us and that means we can really look at the table and see what needs to be done.

“The weekend before last wasn’t great with most of the teams at the top end winning but a few of them played each other last Saturday and the results went a bit better for us.

“We have dropped down outside the play-off places but it is now a bit more realistic. We have a much clearer idea of what will be required to get us back into that top six."

The Steelmen completed their fourth new signing of the week yesterday when defender Peter Dearle joined the club on a work experience loan deal from Notts County.

Dearle has had spells on loan at Gainsborough Trinity and Daventry Town this season and, like fellow new arrivals Jake Bettles, Ashley Robinson and Lee Garvie, is in line to be part of the squad for Corby's return to action tomorrow.