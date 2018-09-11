Steelmen are fighting for the club, says Sandy

Elliot Sandy believes the Corby Town players have shown that they will fight for the club during their impressive start to the new season.

The Steelmen are unbeaten in their first seven matches in all competitions and they made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 success over Hertford Town in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup at Steel Park on Saturday.

Corby were handed an away tie at higher-ranked Alvechurch in yesterday’s (Monday) second qualifying round draw.

But frontman Sandy, who opened the scoring at the weekend, knows it was only the squad’s fighting spirit that ensured they were in the FA Cup at all after the trailed 3-0 at half-time of the preliminary round match against Dunstable Town before fighting back for a 3-3 draw and then going on to win the replay 4-0.

“It’s great for the club and great for the fans,” Sandy said as he reflected on the FA Cup success.

“It’s the FA Cup and everyone talks about it.

“Just over two weeks ago at half-time we were effectively out of it.

“We showed great character and everyone in there fights for the club and fights for the badge. I don’t think that can ever be questioned.

“It (last Saturday) was a fantastic day, from the beginning everyone was brilliant.

“We went in with the right mindset and the fans were fantastic, they really got behind us from the get-go.

“I know some have felt we have been a bit slow but we are a new team coming together and getting wins and staying unbeaten is the main thing and we carried that on.

“It’s been the story of the season, we had quite a lot of chances myself included and I was a bit disappointed not to score before I did.

“But we are creating those chances and we are getting goals from all over the pitch.

“And it’s now four clean sheets. I think it was four in 47 last season and now it’s four in seven this season so the lads are happy with that.”

The Steelmen return to action tomorrow night when boss Steve Kinniburgh is expected to ring the changes for the Southern League Challenge Cup preliminary round clash against Peterborough Sports at Steel Park.

And they are back in Evo-Stik League South Division One Central action at the weekend when they head to North Leigh.