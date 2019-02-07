Steelmen aiming for a magnificent seven at 'fortress' Steel Park

Corby Town will be seeking more home comfort when they resume their promotion bid in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen were left with a blank weekend last week as their clash at Barton Rovers was called off due to a snow-covered pitch.

They now face two home games in a row as they take on Dunstable Town this weekend before hosting Didcot Town a week tomorrow.

And Steel Park has been a happy hunting ground for Steve Kinniburgh’s team in recent weeks.

The Steelmen are chasing a seventh home win in a row while also looking to maintain an unbeaten run of seven matches as they bid to stay in touch with leaders Peterborough Sports and second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting.

And Kinniburgh is pleased his team have started to deliver on their aim of making their home ground “a fortress” this season.

“I think that when you play your home games, you are always looking to get the win,” the Corby manager said.

“Speak to anyone and they will always say win your home games and get what you can away from home and that would always leave you there or thereabouts.

“We set our stall out to try to make Steel Park a fortress this season. I think we use the size of the pitch well, it suits us because we are a team that likes to move the ball around and we have the space to do it.

“We maybe haven’t picked up as many points away from home due to the fact that you are not always going to have a pitch like we have at Steel Park and it means you always have to adapt.

“It all comes down to using your home advantage and I think we have done that well while other teams have done it well when we have gone to them.”

Goals could well be on the agenda this weekend as Corby meet Dunstable for the fourth time this season.

The Steelmen fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with their league rivals in the Emirates FA Cup early on in the season before winning the replay 4-0 while the away league game produced another 3-3 stalemate.

And Kinniburgh added: “There were obviously a lot of goals win those games this season so we have just got to make sure we do the defensive side of it properly.

“Losing six goals against them is not ideal, but scoring 10 ourselves is.

“It’s a game that might have some goals in it again so we have to make sure we are as defensively strong as possible.”