Sports clash is the 'toughest so far' for Corby

Corby Town’s trip to Peterborough Sports represents their toughest and most important game of the season so far, according to boss Steve Kinniburgh.

The Steelmen head into tomorrow's (Saturday) local derby holding a one-point advantage at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central table.

They secured a third home league win in a row with a 3-0 success over Barton Rovers last weekend to stay just ahead of second-placed Bromsgrove Rovers while Sports sit in third place, four points behind the Steelmen.

Kinniburgh’s team remain unbeaten in the league having claimed seven wins and three draws from their 10 matches so far.

But that record looks set to be put to the test against a Sports side who have a host of former Steelmen amongst their ranks.

The likes of Paul Malone, Josh Moreman, Avelino Vieira and recent signing Spencer Weir-Daley are all set to line up against their former club this weekend.

But Kinniburgh is fully focused on the job and, while he acknowledges his team are in for a stern test, he insists his team are feeling “quietly confident” after their winning sequence on home soil.

“A couple of weeks ago we said when Bromsgrove were coming here it was the biggest game of the season,” the Corby manager said.

“But now, going away to Peterborough Sports, it’s probably going to be our toughest and most important game so far.

“They are up towards the top of the table with ourselves and we are coming into that run up to Christmas and we want to our noses in front.

“We have had three really good wins in a row at home and, after this weekend, we have a couple more in a row at Steel Park as well.

“But to stay out in front, you have to go into big games like this one and get positive results.

“We know what they are all about and this is a tough game for all the right reasons.

“I don’t think there is a real local rivalry between the two teams but a lot of the players will know each other and know what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“They are going to be a well organised team, they have gone really well in the league and they also had a good run in the FA Cup as well.

“But, given what we have done in the last three matches, we are feeling quietly confident that we can go there and get a positive result."