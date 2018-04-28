SATURDAY SPORT: Diamonds denied the title as Steelmen finish with a defeat

AFC Rushden & Diamonds rounded off a promotion-winning campaign with a fifth victory in a row but they were denied a title part at Hayden Road.

A fine attendance of 978 were on hand to see Diamonds complete their Evo-Stik South League East season on a winning note as they beat Ashford Town (Middx) 1-0.

However, morning leaders Beaconsfield Town were also victorious by the same scoreline at Marlow to take the crown with Andy Peaks’ men settling for the second automatic promotion place.

The only goal of the game at Hayden Road came after 27 minutes.

Ryan Robbins was fouled in the area after cutting inside and Ben Farrell, who hit a hat-trick in the midweek win over Aylesbury FC which secured promotion, stepped up to score from the spot.

There was little to write home about in the second half although the visitors were reduced to 10 men late on when Ashford goalkeeper Tyler Tobin saw red for diving on the ball on the halfway line, having been up for a corner.

And Diamonds saw things out to ensure a memorable campaign ended on a winning note.

Corby Town were sunk by two former players as their five-match unbeaten run was ended on the final day of the Evo-Stik League South campaign as they went down 2-0 at Peterborough Sports.

The hosts took the lead just past the half-hour when former Steelman Josh Moreman side-footed home after a ball in from the left.

And that lead was doubled by another ex-Corby man four minutes later when Avelino Vieira turned and smashed home from the edge of the box.

The Steelmen did have chances after the break with Zac Allen firing into the side-netting and Phil Trainer smashing over the bar late on.

But the season was to end on a losing note for Steve Kinniburgh’s side who finished in ninth place in the table.