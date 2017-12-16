SATURDAY SPORT - Cretu sends Corby third while Poppies draw on the road

Corby Town moved up to third in the Evo-Stik League South after they claimed a 1-0 success at bottom club Romulus.

A goalless first half, the Steelmen broke the deadlock just past the hour when half-time substitute Visan-Vasile Cretu found the net.

That goal proved to be enough for Steve Kinniburgh’s side who have now won two games in a row and have now claimed victory in 10 of the 13 league games they have played since he took caretaker-charge at Steel Park.

Kettering Town had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Hitchin Town in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The game was only given the go ahead at midday after a pitch inspection but the game wasn’t a classic.

The Poppies did have the ball in the net in the second half but Aaron O’Connor was flagged offside.

With leaders King’s Lynn Town having their game postponed, the Poppies are now three points behind them with a game in hand.

Marcus Law’s men face a huge test on Tuesday night when they entertain title favourites Hereford at Latimer Park.