Sandy salvages an opening-day point for Steelmen

Elliot Sandy grabbed a late equaliser as Corby Town got their Evo-Stik South League Division One Central campaign up and running with a 1-1 draw at Cambridge City.

The Steelmen, who announced the signing of Greg Ling ahead of kick-off, fell behind after 19 minutes when Josh Oyinsan beat Dan George at his near post.

Sandy and Jordan Francis both sent efforts over the crossbar before half-time and Sandy also had an effort ruled out for offside soon after the restart.

Corby were given a numerical boost with 15 minutes to go when Salim Relizani saw red for a second bookable offence.

And they eventually made it count on 87 minutes when Sandy smashed home after he was set up by Gary Mulligan following a cross from Sam Warburton.

The Steelmen will be hoping to follow that point up when they take on Sutton Coldfield Town in their first home game of the season at Steel Park on Wednesday night.