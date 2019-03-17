Robinson happy as Steelmen seal a welcome win

Assistant-manager Ashley Robinson was able to reflect on a “really good performance” as Corby Town enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 victory over North Leigh at Steel Park.

The Steelmen went into the clash with the bottom markers on the back of three games without a win.

Joel Carta's shot finds the net to give Corby the lead

But they ended that blip in emphatic fashion as Jordon Crawford hit a hat-trick while Joel Carta and Steve Diggin were also on target.

And Robinson was pleased to see things that the squad had worked on during the week pay off on the pitch.

“It was a really good performance,” the assistant-boss said.

“We have been waiting for that from Jordon, it finally came and we couldn’t be more happy for him.

Steelmen boss Steve Kinniburgh watches on from the home bench

“It’s happened at Steel Park, which is great for him, and as a team we have been working on things in training and it came off for us.

“We got out of the blocks, we moved the ball really well, the three boys in midfield were the best they have been for a while and collectively, as a team, I thought we did really well.

“They were two poor goals to concede from our point of view but when we got the ball down and played, we looked really good.”

Corby’s win ensured they stayed within six points of Evo-Stik League South Division One Central leaders Bromsgrove Sporting ahead of a showdown between the two teams in the West Midlands next weekend.

It’s a top-of-the-table clash that is set to attract a big attendance and Robinson is already looking forward to another huge game in the battle for automatic promotion.

“We will be in on Tuesday and Thursday and we will be working on a few things,” he added.

“Every game is big coming up to the end of the season now, we need to do things right on and off the pitch.

“We are all looking forward to the game next week. There should be a few there and I hope we take a few fans with us as well because they really help us when they get behind us.”