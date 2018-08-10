Quartet sign up for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have added four new signings to their ranks ahead of the first day of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division season.

Winger Shawn Richards has rejoined the club for a third spell having trained with them during pre-season following stints at Brackley Town and Gresley FC.

Midfielder Ty Ward, who scored two goals for Diamonds while on trial during pre-season, has also completed a move to Hayden Road while former Chesham United full-back Zack Reynolds has also put pen-to-paper.

And he club have also added cover for first-choice goalkeeper Ben Heath with Nathan Pickworth being signed on a dual registration with United Counties League club Bugbrooke.

The 18-year-old stopper was recently released from the Milton Keynes Dons Academy and impressed in Diamonds’ final friendly of the summer at Bishop’s Stortford last weekend.

All four players have been signed in time to be part of the squad for Diamonds’ debut at Step 3 as they take on Redditch United at Hayden Road.