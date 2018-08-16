Prospect of a title challenge swayed Sandy to the Steelmen

Elliot Sandy says the prospect of a title challenge was the main reason he opted to join Corby Town this summer.

The Steelmen are gearing up for the big kick-off in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central when they head to Cambridge City this weekend.

Boss Steve Kinniburgh has made it clear he wants to launch a promotion challenge in his first full season as manager at Steel Park and that was music to Sandy’s ears.

The experienced frontman played at a higher level with Banbury United last season and revealed he had an offer to stay there as well as having interest from other Step 3 clubs.

But the chance to join Kinniburgh’s revolution was too good to turn down.

Sandy and Gary Mulligan, who both won the title at this level along with Kinniburgh when they were at Kettering Town three years ago, will provide the experience in what is a young but talented squad.

And Sandy said: “Steve is a quality coach and he is starting his managerial career.

“They have a young squad and he just needed a bit of experience and that’s why he has brought me and Gaz (Mulligan) in. We want to help him and the club progress even further.

“That’s pretty much the reason why I signed because he fully believes he has the players to go and put in a real title challenge.

“I had offers from the league above and I could have stayed at Banbury but the challenge of going to win the league, even at the level below, was better for me.

“The best times of your career are when you are winning trophies and I really hope we can push for the title.”

Corby’s credentials will get a good test in the opening week as they take on a Cambridge side who were beaten play-off finalists last time out before hosting Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park next Wednesday night.

And while Sandy is hoping the Steelmen can get things up and running with a win, he knows the first game of the season can be something of a lottery.

“Hopefully we can get a good start,” the striker added.

“I think the first game will certainly gauge where we are because we are up against a team who have been in this league and done well in it.

“At the same time, you can never read too much into the first game of the season because it’s always 100mph and they tend to turn into cup finals.

“You have your pre-season friendlies but it’s never the same as the intensity when three points are up for grabs.

“We will be going over a few bits and pieces in training this week and I am sure we will be ready."